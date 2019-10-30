Leah Galton: Man Utd winger "not ready" to play for England

Leah Galton started the Manchester derby against rivals City at Etihad Stadium on the opening day of the WSL

Manchester United winger Leah Galton asked not to be considered for England's upcoming friendlies against Germany and the Czech Republic.

Galton, 25, was expected to be in contention after her impressive form in the Women's Super League - starting five games and picking up an assist.

She took time out from football in 2018 following a spell with Bayern Munich.

"I fully support her in not being ready for that next step yet," Manchester United manager Casey Stoney said.

Galton is yet to appear for England after she withdrew from her first senior call-up to a training camp by former manager Mark Sampson in 2016 because of a hip injury.

Stoney said Galton "is just starting to fall back in love" with the game after taking time out last year.

"Since joining the club we have been working collaboratively with her to create an environment where she can be happy and enjoy her football again and as I've said previously, I believe she is one of the best wingers in the country," Stoney added.

"Playing for your national team is something that Leah and other players dream of. However, I am strong on a player's needs coming first and seeing them as human beings."

England host Germany at Wembley on 9 November and are then away to the Czech Republic on 12 November.