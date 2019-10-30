Dean Keates: Wrexham 'need to turn things quickly'

Dean Keates is in his second spell as Wrexham manager

Wrexham boss Dean Keates believes his struggling side are improving and can turn their season around.

The Dragons are 22nd in the National League, with one win in their last 15 games following their 1-0 loss at Torquay.

"It's not the result we wanted, but we have to take the positives of the work rate and the endeavour which was shown," he said.

"But it needs to turn and it needs to turn quick."

Keates, who succeeded Bryan Hughes as manager earlier in October, hopes to make additions over the coming days.

"It's a case of making more phone calls and if the right one's come available," Keates added.

"I don't need extra players to bolster the squad I want someone who can go straight into the starting 11."