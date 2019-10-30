Lee Johnson: Bristol City boss given £2,000 fine and one-match touchline ban
-
- From the section Bristol City
Bristol City head coach Lee Johnson has been fined £2,000 and given a one-match touchline ban by the Football Association.
Johnson admitted a charge of misconduct after the Robins' 3-0 Championship defeat by Luton Town on 19 October.
The 38-year-old was said to have used language towards a match official at the end of the game that was abusive and/or insulting and/or improper.
The ban will come into force for their trip to former club Barnsley on Friday.