Christian Mbulu: Crewe Alexandra sign defender on 'short-term' deal

Christian Mbulu had been without a club since leaving Motherwell this summer

League Two leaders Crewe have signed centre-back Christian Mbulu on a deal described by the club as "short-term".

The 23-year-old spent pre-season with the Railwaymen and bolsters a defence which has conceded 17 goals in 15 league matches.

Mbulu spent last season with Scottish Premiership side Motherwell, making six appearances, having left Millwall without playing a first-team game.

Crewe have kept just three clean sheets in 19 matches across all competitions.

