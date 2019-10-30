Christian Mbulu: Crewe Alexandra sign defender on 'short-term' deal
League Two leaders Crewe have signed centre-back Christian Mbulu on a deal described by the club as "short-term".
The 23-year-old spent pre-season with the Railwaymen and bolsters a defence which has conceded 17 goals in 15 league matches.
Mbulu spent last season with Scottish Premiership side Motherwell, making six appearances, having left Millwall without playing a first-team game.
Crewe have kept just three clean sheets in 19 matches across all competitions.
