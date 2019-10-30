Brentford and Millwall: FA fine both clubs £14,000 each for failing to control players

Brentford's late goal
Brentford came from 2-0 down to beat Millwall 3-2 at Griffin Park

Brentford and Millwall have been fined £14,000 each by the Football Association following an incident in their Championship match on 19 October.

Several players from both sides were involved in a melee in the 91st minute of Brentford's 3-2 win at Griffin Park.

Nine players were booked in the game, four as a result of the incident.

Both clubs admitted failing to ensure their players conducted themselves in an orderly fashion and/or refrained from provocative behaviour.

