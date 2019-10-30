Diego Maradona given hero's welcome and watches game from throne at old club Newell's

Maradona made a speech after being presented with the gifts

How do you welcome a legend like Diego Maradona back to your club?

With a pitch-side throne, of course.

The former Argentina forward was appointed Gimnasia y Esgrima La Plata manager last month and on Tuesday took his side to his former club Newell's Old Boys, who he played for briefly in 1993.

Maradona was Argentina's World Cup-winning captain in 1986

Maradona was presented with a framed painting, a canvas artwork, a Newell's shirt and a throne - which he signed - before the match at a packed Marcelo Bielsa Stadium.

He also danced and joined in the home fans' chants as they sung his name before kick-off.

Maradona's new role is his sixth club management job; he was also in charge of the national team for two years from 2008

Gimnasia began the match, Maradona's sixth in charge, bottom of the table but won 4-0 at title-chasing Newell's.

The game also came a day before Maradona's 59th birthday.

Maradona watched the game from the throne he was presented