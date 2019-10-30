Diego Maradona given hero's welcome and watches game from throne at old club Newell's
- From the section Football
How do you welcome a legend like Diego Maradona back to your club?
With a pitch-side throne, of course.
The former Argentina forward was appointed Gimnasia y Esgrima La Plata manager last month and on Tuesday took his side to his former club Newell's Old Boys, who he played for briefly in 1993.
Maradona was presented with a framed painting, a canvas artwork, a Newell's shirt and a throne - which he signed - before the match at a packed Marcelo Bielsa Stadium.
He also danced and joined in the home fans' chants as they sung his name before kick-off.
Gimnasia began the match, Maradona's sixth in charge, bottom of the table but won 4-0 at title-chasing Newell's.
The game also came a day before Maradona's 59th birthday.