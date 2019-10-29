Romelu Lukaku scores as Inter Milan beat Brescia 2-1

From the section

Romelu Lukaku has scored four goals in his past three Serie A games

Romelu Lukaku scored his seventh Serie A goal of the season as Inter Milan won at Brescia to go top of the table.

Lautaro Martinez gave Inter the lead with a deflected strike before Lukaku ran down the right wing, cut inside and smashed home from 25 yards.

Milan Skriniar's own goal gave Brescia hope but Antonio Conte's Inter held on.

Lukaku, who joined Inter from Manchester United for £74m in the summer, has scored seven goals in 10 league games this season.

Perennial champions Juventus - who have yet to lose in the league - will go back to the top if they beat Genoa on Wednesday.