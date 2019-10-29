Watford teenager Joao Pedro granted work permit year after signing

Joao Pedro
Joao Pedro scored a hat-trick in the victory over Atletico Nacional in the Copa Sudamericana

Watford's young striker Joao Pedro has been granted a work permit - 12 months after signing for the club.

But the 18-year-old will have to wait until January 2020 to join the squad.

Pedro, who is currently playing for his native Brazilian side Fluminense, signed a five-year deal with Watford in October 2018.

The teenager has scored four goals and assisted one in 22 Serie A appearances in the Brazilian top-flight this season.

Find out more

Top Stories

Also in Sport

Explore the BBC

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you