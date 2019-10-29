League Two: Cove extend lead at top to three points

Declan Glass and Mitchel Megginson
Declan Glass (left) and Mitchel Megginson (right) of Cove Rangers

Cove Rangers' lead at the top League Two was extended to three points after a 3-0 victory over Albion Rovers.

The win, coupled with Cowdenbeath's goalless draw with Stirling Albion means their advantage grew by a point.

The Blue Brazil slipped to third, with Edinburgh City moving ahead of them on goal difference after beating 10-man Stenhousemuir 4-0.

Mitch Megginson scored a brace with defender Scott Ross adding the other for Paul Hartley's dominant Cove side.

While at Ainslie Park goals from Scott Shepherd and Conrad Balatoni put Edinburgh City 2-0 up in the first half before Stenhousemuir's Alan Cook was sent off for a second yellow card on 23 minutes, with Aidan Wilson and Danny Handling adding the third and fourth goals to give James McDonaugh's side a resounding victory.

League Two top four

