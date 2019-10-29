Leasing.com Trophy: Accrington Stanley claim Liverpool revenge... Sort of

John Coleman has led Accrington to four promotions across two spells with the club

Thirty years since a milk advert made the phrase "Accrington Stanley, who are they?" famous the League One side got their revenge on Liverpool.

Well, their under-21s at least.

In the advert a young boy tells his friend as he drinks a pint of milk that Ian Rush, then Liverpool's star striker, says if he does not drink milk he will only be good enough to play for Accrington Stanley, leading his friend to say the now classic line: "Accrington Stanley, who are they?"

"Exactly!" the milk-drinking lead replies.

Stanley have not had the chance to play the Reds' senior side since the advert aired but recorded a thumping 5-2 win over the European champions' under-21 side in the Leasing.com Trophy on Tuesday, a result that will have been especially sweet for Stanley's Liverpool-supporting boss John Coleman.

Elsewhere, Bolton claimed a 3-1 win over Manchester City's Under 21s and Mason Greenwood scored a last-minute winner to preserve Manchester United's Under 21s 100% record with a 2-1 win at Doncaster.