Barcelona 5-1 Real Valladolid: Lionel Messi scores twice as Barcelona return to the top

Lionel Messi
Messi has scored 16 direct free-kick goals since 2016-17, 10 more than any other player in Europe's top five leagues

Lionel Messi scored two goals and provided two assists as Barcelona thrashed Real Valladolid 5-1 to return to the top of La Liga.

Barcelona defender Clement Lenglet drove in an early goal before Kiko bundled in for Valladolid.

Arturo Vidal poked in from Messi's pass to restore Barcelona's lead before the Argentine curled in a superb free-kick - the 50th such goal of his career.

Messi powered in a fourth and then set up Luis Suarez to sweep in a fifth.

Barcelona were not in action at the weekend after their game with Real Madrid was postponed because of safety fears surrounding the ongoing protests in Catalonia.

Barcelona
The two teams line up as fans display an Independencia banner prior to the game

That allowed Granada, who had only returned to the top flight this season, the opportunity to instead become the Spanish top flight's unlikely leaders as they beat Real Betis 1-0.

Barcelona needed to win to reclaim top spot, which they did in impressive style with Messi at his scintillating best.

Earlier, Atletico Madrid were held to a 1-1 draw by Alaves.

Alvaro Morata gave Atletico the lead after finishing off a fine team move but an excellent long-range strike by former West Ham forward Lucas Perez earned Alaves a point.

Line-ups

Barcelona

  • 1ter Stegen
  • 2Nélson Semedo
  • 3Piqué
  • 15Lenglet
  • 18AlbaSubstituted forRobertoat 78'minutes
  • 22Vidal
  • 5Busquets
  • 21de JongSubstituted forRakiticat 60'minutes
  • 10Messi
  • 9Suárez
  • 31FatiSubstituted forGriezmannat 63'minutes

Substitutes

  • 4Rakitic
  • 6Todibo
  • 13Murara Neto
  • 17Griezmann
  • 19Aleñá
  • 20Roberto
  • 27Pérez

Real Valladolid

  • 1Masip
  • 24FernándezBooked at 45mins
  • 4Olivas Alba
  • 3Barba
  • 2Porro
  • 21Herrero JavaloyasBooked at 79mins
  • 8MohamedSubstituted forHervíasat 53'minutes
  • 22Martínez GarcíaSubstituted forSalisuat 32'minutes
  • 10PlanoSubstituted forÜnalat 66'minutes
  • 7Guardiola NavarroBooked at 68mins
  • 23Rubio

Substitutes

  • 9Ünal
  • 11Hervías
  • 12De Frutos
  • 13Lunin
  • 14Alcaraz
  • 18Regal Angulo
  • 27Salisu
Referee:
Javier Alberola Rojas
Attendance:
59,896

Match Stats

Home TeamBarcelonaAway TeamReal Valladolid
Possession
Home62%
Away38%
Shots
Home18
Away9
Shots on Target
Home9
Away1
Corners
Home6
Away3
Fouls
Home9
Away14

Live Text

Match ends, Barcelona 5, Real Valladolid 1.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Barcelona 5, Real Valladolid 1.

Attempt missed. Lionel Messi (Barcelona) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Luis Suárez.

Attempt missed. Waldo Rubio (Real Valladolid) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Pablo Hervías.

Attempt missed. Pablo Hervías (Real Valladolid) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left from a direct free kick.

Foul by Arturo Vidal (Barcelona).

Mohammed Salisu (Real Valladolid) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Clément Lenglet (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Sergi Guardiola (Real Valladolid).

Attempt saved. Luis Suárez (Barcelona) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Gerard Piqué.

Attempt blocked. Pablo Hervías (Real Valladolid) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Waldo Rubio.

Attempt blocked. Luis Suárez (Barcelona) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Sergio Busquets.

Clément Lenglet (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Sergi Guardiola (Real Valladolid).

Booking

Míchel (Real Valladolid) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Sergio Busquets (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Míchel (Real Valladolid).

Substitution

Substitution, Barcelona. Sergi Roberto replaces Jordi Alba.

Goal!

Goal! Barcelona 5, Real Valladolid 1. Luis Suárez (Barcelona) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Lionel Messi with a through ball.

Goal!

Goal! Barcelona 4, Real Valladolid 1. Lionel Messi (Barcelona) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Ivan Rakitic with a through ball.

Corner, Barcelona. Conceded by Kiko Olivas.

Offside, Barcelona. Jordi Alba tries a through ball, but Luis Suárez is caught offside.

Booking

Sergi Guardiola (Real Valladolid) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Gerard Piqué (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Sergi Guardiola (Real Valladolid).

Substitution

Substitution, Real Valladolid. Enes Ünal replaces Óscar Plano.

Foul by Ivan Rakitic (Barcelona).

Pedro Porro (Real Valladolid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Corner, Barcelona. Conceded by Mohammed Salisu.

Arturo Vidal (Barcelona) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Waldo Rubio (Real Valladolid).

Substitution

Substitution, Barcelona. Antoine Griezmann replaces Ansu Fati.

Lionel Messi (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Mohammed Salisu (Real Valladolid).

Substitution

Substitution, Barcelona. Ivan Rakitic replaces Frenkie de Jong.

Corner, Real Valladolid. Conceded by Nélson Semedo.

Attempt blocked. Óscar Plano (Real Valladolid) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Pablo Hervías.

Attempt missed. Clément Lenglet (Barcelona) header from very close range is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Ansu Fati with a cross following a corner.

Corner, Barcelona. Conceded by Mohammed Salisu.

Attempt saved. Ansu Fati (Barcelona) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Lionel Messi.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Tuesday 29th October 2019

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Barcelona1071228111722
2Granada106221710720
3Atl Madrid11551116520
4Real Sociedad106131710719
5Sevilla106131311219
6Real Madrid9531169718
7Villarreal1052324141017
8Osasuna10352109114
9Real Valladolid113531114-314
10Ath Bilbao1034387113
11Getafe103431414013
12Valencia103431416-213
13Alavés11335914-512
14Levante103251012-211
15Mallorca10316713-610
16Eibar102351015-59
17Celta Vigo10235512-79
18Real Betis102351220-89
19Espanyol10226515-108
20Leganés10127514-95
View full Spanish La Liga table

