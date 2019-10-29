Wednesday's gossip column

Manchester United have almost completed a deal to sign Juventus and Croatia striker Mario Mandzukic, 33, in January. (Tuttomercatoweb, via Express)

Arsenal, Liverpool and Manchester United have been in contact with the entourage of Borussia Monchengladbach's Swiss midfielder Denis Zakaria, 22. (Sky Deutschland, via Inside Futbol)

Manchester City and Brazil striker Gabriel Jesus, 22, has dismissed rumours linking him with Bayern Munich, writing on Instagram that the speculation was a "lie". (Manchester Evening News)

Juventus sent scouts to watch Liverpool's match with Tottenham and were focused on Liverpool and Egypt forward Mohamed Salah, 27, Tottenham's South Korean forward Son Heung-min, 27, and Spurs' Danish midfielder Christian Eriksen, 27. (Tuttosport, via Mirror)

Newcastle are ready to sign 6ft 4in French midfielder Ibrahima Sissoko, 21, in a £13m deal from Ligue 1 club Strasbourg.(Sun)

Manchester United have emerged as the front runners to sign Red Bull Salzburg and Norway striker Erling Braut Haaland, 19. (Corriere dello Sport, via Manchester Evening News)

Lyon have made contact with Oliver Giroud's agent over a potential January move for the Chelsea and France 33-year-old striker. (Soccer Link, via Football.London)

Arsenal captain should apologise for reaction, says Unai Emery Granit Xhaka reacted angrily to being booed by own fans

Everton have scouted Czech Republic and Spartak Moscow midfielder Alex Kral, 21. (Clubcall)

Belgium forward Eden Hazard, 28, has revealed he spoke with Real Madrid president Florentino Perez a whole year before he secured a move to the club from Chelsea.(Talksport)

Arsenal's players want Swiss midfielder Granit Xhaka, 27, to retain the club captaincy even after the midfielder appeared to swear at home fans during the 2-2 draw with Crystal Palace on Sunday. (Times, subscription required)

Leicester and Watford are among the clubs tracking Ronald Sobowale - the cousin of Bayern Munich and Austria star David Alaba. Sobowale, 22, plays for eighth-tier Bostick League South East side Whyteleafe and has also had a trial with Middlesbrough. (Mail)

Former Manchester United and Sweden forward Zlatan Ibrahimovic, 38, has hinted he could join a La Liga club following his 18-month stint with LA Galaxy. (Metro)

Ex-Tottenham midfielder Rafael van der Vaart has admitted he told Spurs chairman Daniel Levy to sign Ajax and Morocco attacking midfielder Hakim Ziyech, 26. (Star)

Arsenal's English attacking midfielder Stan Flaherty, 17, has spent time on trial at Newcastle this month. (Newcastle Chronicle)