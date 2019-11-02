Hibernian v Celtic

Scottish League Cup - Semi-final
Venue: Hampden Park

Venue: Hampden Park, Glasgow Date: Saturday, 2 November Kick-off: 17:30 GMT
Coverage: Live commentary on BBC Radio Scotland and BBC Sport website

Hibernian's Martin Boyle will be assessed after coming off the bench to net a late equaliser against Livingston on Wednesday on his comeback from a long-term knee problem.

Neil Lennon says captain Scott Brown is a doubt for the semi-final after a thigh injury forced him off against St Mirren during the week. Greg Taylor is cup-tied.

Hibernian head coach Paul Heckingbottom: "It takes care of itself this game - a big semi-final. We know the size of the task in front of us. They have been dominating now for years and no one has beat them - why can't it be us?"

Celtic manager Neil Lennon: "[Scott Brown] is playing brilliantly and he's the captain. We have [Callum] McGregor, [Olivier] Ntcham, [Nir] Bitton, so we are well stocked in midfield should he have to miss out."

Did you know? Celtic have won their last three consecutive League Cup semi-finals with an aggregate score of 8-2 - one of those was against Hibernian in 2017, which the Glasgow side won 4-2.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 2nd November 2019

