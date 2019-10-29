Billy Bodin: New contract for Preston North End forward until summer of 2021

Billy Bodin is the son of former Wales, Cardiff City and Swindon Town player Paul Bodin

Billy Bodin has signed a new contract to keep him at Preston North End until the summer of 2021.

The 27-year-old attacker, who was out of contract at the end of this season, has spent almost two years at Deepdale after moving from Bristol Rovers for an undisclosed fee in January 2018.

Since then Bodin, who has won one cap for Wales, has played 27 times.

He missed all of last season after suffering a knee ligament injury but returned to the side in August.

Bodin has scored twice in eight appearances this season and told the club website: "On the pitch it is going fantastically well.

"The lads have been doing great this season and I can't wait to try and get back in the team and focus on the league."

The former Torquay and Northampton player added: "I want to try and show the fans what I can do and be as consistent as I can, either creating or scoring goals."