Derek McInnes: Aberdeen boss understands fan 'hysteria' but vows to improve results

The "hysteria" surrounding Aberdeen's Scottish Premiership thumping by Celtic is understandable says Derek McInnes, but he insists they can bounce back.

McInnes and his side faced criticism following a meek first-half collapse and 4-0 defeat at Pittodrie on Sunday.

It followed a 5-0 defeat by Rangers at Ibrox a month ago, and McInnes accepts it looked as though his side "rolled over" against Celtic.

"I know what managing Aberdeen is all about," McInnes said.

"There is always pressure here, the hysteria when you lose a game, and it seems to have been a bit more this season.

"I can understand the huge disappointment from the supporters, they want to see their team compete far better and that is what we intend to do."

Aberdeen currently sit fifth in the Premiership and were knocked out of the League Cup at the quarter-final stage by Hearts after a penalty shootout.

The Pittodrie side finished outside the top three last term for the first time since McInnes took charge in 2013.

Next up is a trip to face Hamilton Academical on Wednesday, followed by a home game against Kilmarnock - the side that pipped them to third place at the end of last term.

But McInnes says the chastening nature of Sunday's loss means even a win in Lanarkshire will not "eradicate the disappointment" of their performance.

"I think when we come back off any heavy defeat, people are always looking at the next one and there is a bit more scrutiny on it," the 48-year-old added.

"People are looking for that response. I am looking for better and expect better, and my players should as well.

"My job is to support my players and try and instil the positives, we have got a good squad here, we just need to demonstrate it and try and be at our best more often.''