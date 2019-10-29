Neil Lennon: Celtic boss could look to sign striker in January

Odsonne Edouard is currently Celtic's only fit senior striker

Celtic could look to sign another striker in January to ease their injury burden, says manager Neil Lennon.

Odsonne Edouard is currently the club's only fully fit first-team front man, with Leigh Griffiths and Vakoun Bayo both out with injuries.

Bayo came off the bench in Sunday's 4-0 win at Aberdeen, but is a "major doubt" to face St Mirren on Wednesday.

"Possibly," Lennon said when asked whether they may need attacking reinforcements in January.

Griffiths has not played since August due to a combination of injury and illness, but he is "back on the grass", according to Lennon.

"He's been doing some physical work with the fitness coaches and we're hoping he starts training on Thursday," the manager added.