Rangers: Gary McAllister backs James Tavernier to cope with criticism

James Tavernier's penalty miss on Sunday was his third from five attempts this season

Rangers assistant manager Gary McAllister has urged James Tavernier to use criticism as an "incentive" to return to form and win over the fans.

Manager Steven Gerrard made a plea to supporters to lay off the captain after his third penalty miss of the season in Sunday's 2-1 win over Motherwell.

Tavernier errors also led to Rangers dropping points at Hearts in the league and Young Boys in the Europa League.

"He has come in for bits of criticism but he can cope," McAllister said.

"He is working extremely hard but if you can show your team-mates and fans you are grafting for the jersey, you will soon win them back. And I'm sure he has won them back already.

"I've had similar circumstances but you can use that criticism as a wee bit of incentive to show people."

However, with Rangers facing Ross County in Dingwall on Wednesday, McAllister stopped short of giving Tavernier a vote of confidence over penalty duties.

Gerrard said on Sunday he would consider changing his penalty taker after the 27-year-old hit a post against Motherwell to make it three misses from five this season. He netted 14 from 16 attempts last term.

McAllister said: "I will not be telling Ross County who is taking our penalties, I'm afraid. Time will tell."