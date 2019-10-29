James Morrison: Former Scotland midfielder retires from playing at 33

Morrison won his final cap against Slovakia in 2017

Former Scotland midfielder James Morrison has retired from playing at age 33 to take an academy coaching role with West Bromwich Albion.

Morrison had been without a club since leaving the English Championship outfit in June after 341 games in 12 years.

The Darlington-born playmaker represented England up to Under-20 level before earning 46 caps and scoring three goals for Scotland.

"It's been really hard to make this decision," Morrison said.

"Football has been my life for so long. It's difficult to say goodbye to that.

"The opportunity to return to this club to begin some coaching has helped me come to terms with my playing days coming to an end."

Morrison has turned down interest from clubs keen to prolong his playing days, and hinted to BBC Scotland in September he was ready to retire rather than drop below English Championship level.

After switching allegiance to Scotland, for whom he was eligible through his grandfather, Morrison made his debut in the 3-1 defeat in the Czech Republic in May 2008.

He earned his final cap two years ago when Slovakia were beaten 1-0 in a World Cup qualifier at Hampden.

At club level, he rose through Middlesbrough's youth ranks to play 97 times for the first team, including an appearance in the 2006 Uefa Cup final.

His return to West Brom will see him work with the club's Under-16s, 18s and 23s.