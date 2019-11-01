Cymru Premier & non-league round-up

JD Cymru Premier

Friday, 1 November

Bala Town v Newtown; 19:45 GMT: Bala are fifth having failed to win their last two games, including last weekend's loss at New Saints. George Harry's goal was enough to secure victory for Newtown when the sides met at Latham Park in September.

Cardiff Met v Penybont; 19:45 GMT: Sixth placed Cardiff Met will be looking to bounce back after two successive defeats, which leaves them only two points above Newtown in seventh spot. They beat Penybont 3-1 earlier in the season, and Rhys Griffiths' side remain in the bottom two, five points off safety.

Connah's Quay Nomads v The New Saints; 20:00 GMT: The sides meet for the first time since New Saints beat Nomads in last season's Welsh Cup final. Andy Morrison's side are unbeaten and second in the table, a point above League champions Saints, who are third. Victory for either side would take them top of the table.

Saturday, 2 November

Airbus UK Broughton v Aberystwyth Town; 14:30 GMT: Airbus have won two of their last five games but lost at Barry Tpwn last weekend while Aberystwyth came from behind to secure a good point at home against Connah's Quay. Kristian Platt and Andy Owens scored the goals when Airbus won 2-1 at Park Avenue in September's reverse fixture.

Caernarfon Town v Barry Town United; 14:30 GMT: Barry regained top spot last weekend and Gavin Chesterfield's side maintained their unbeaten record with victory over Airbus UK last Saturday. Caernarfon responded following two successive defeats with a win over Carmarthen last weekend.

Carmarthen Town v Cefn Druids; 14:30 GMT: Carmarthen and Cefn Druids played out a 3-3 draw at The Rock in September's game between the sides. Druids have won their last two games while Carmarthen remain winless and bottom of the table.

BetVictor Southern Premier South

Saturday, 2 November

Truro City v Merthyr Town; 15:00 GMT

Orchard Welsh Premier Women's League

Sunday, 3 November

Llandudno Ladies FC v Aberystwyth Town Ladies; 14:00 GMT

Welsh Premier Women's League Cup

Sunday, 3 November

Abergavenny Women v Swansea City Ladies; 14:00 GMT

Briton Ferry Llansawel Ladies v Port Talbot Town Ladies; 14;00 GMT

Cyncoed Ladies v Cardiff Met Women; 14:00 GMT