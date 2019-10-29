Fred & Andreas Pereira can fill void left by Paul Pogba - Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Fred (right) joined Manchester United in a £47m move from Shakhtar Donetsk

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has backed Fred and Andreas Pereira to fill the midfield void created by Paul Pogba's injury.

Pogba has not played since 30 September and is likely to be out until December because of an ankle problem.

"Fred and Andreas - they are going to be important for us," said Solskjaer in the build-up to his side's Carabao Cup game against Chelsea on Wednesday.

"Fred will probably take Paul's position for a while now."

Solskjaer added: "That's been brilliant for us, but Andreas has grown in the last few games."

Brazilians Fred and Pereira have started United's last three league games, which have seen the side lose to Newcastle United, draw with Liverpool and beat Norwich City.

"There's no use talking about who's not going to be here for a long, long time because he's not going to come on the pitch and help us until he's fit," added Solskjaer.

"Paul's been brilliant and he is a creative midfielder that we need, but then it is up to the others to step up."