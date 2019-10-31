Fantasy football tips: Transfer and team guide for gameweek 11

Christian Pulisic joined Chelsea this summer, having agreed a £58m move last January

Well hello there, Christian Pulisic.

Chelsea's £58m signing rocked up to the Premier League party in style last weekend, bagging a hat-trick to reward those loyal fantasy football players who kept faith over all those weeks of seeing him scrape the odd point.

He was joined in the treble club by Ayoze Perez and Jamie Vardy, who both scored three as Leicester thrashed Southampton 9-0.

But who is going to be the star this coming weekend? BBC Sport tries to dig into gameweek 11 to help you out.

The next Pulisic?

Fantasy football managers are largely a reactive bunch. A player scores highly one week and managers flock to transfer him in, in the hope that he'll repeat the trick but knowing deep down that they may have missed the boat.

Yet such was the quality shown by Pulisic last weekend that you can probably expect more healthy points returns in coming weeks, and Ayoze Perez has every chance of chipping in (although perhaps not quite as spectacularly as at Southampton) throughout the season.

But who might be the next man to net you double figures?

How about Gabriel Jesus? We all know he's got points in him (an assist and a goal in his past two games is a good start), but you're never 100% sure when he's going to go goal crazy. Well this weekend City host Southampton, who know a thing or two about conceding goals.

Or maybe Anthony Martial? He scored once at Norwich, and would have scored two more but for Tim Krul's heroics. This weekend, the forward goes to Bournemouth with Manchester United looking to continue a fine record - he has had a hand in 16 goals in his past 20 league starts.

Other options? What about Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, who is on an uncharacteristic run of three league games without a goal, having previously scored seven times in seven matches? Surely he is due a goal? Or maybe Neal Maupay, whose Brighton team host Norwich, the side with the second worst defensive record?

Keep the faith?

Harry Maguire and Victor Lindelof with Virgil van Dijk (centre) during the recent game between Manchester United and Liverpool - perhaps discussing their recent fantasy points record?

Owning Liverpool and Manchester United defenders is a frustrating business.

They are some of the highest-priced in the game and should deliver clean sheets but so rarely have this season.

Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andy Robertson are unsellable as they also offer attacking points, but you may want to hold fire before shipping out Virgil van Dijk, Harry Maguire or Aaron Wan-Bissaka.

The two big rivals remain the best in the division for expected goals against in 2019-20 - United at 9.05 and Liverpool at 9.7. By that metric, the clean sheets should come sooner rather than later.

The other sides with the best xG against? Leicester (10.62), Burnley (10.96), Man City (11.61) and Chelsea (11.93).

Speaking of Leicester, Statman Dave has named Ben Chilwell as his tip of the week on the Fantasy 606 podcast.

"Against Southampton he created five chances and got two assists," he says. "Under Brendan Rodgers he has five assists - only Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andy Robertson have more in the Premier League as defenders in that time. He will also play every week."

Coming back to xG (and we appreciate it is not everyone's cup of tea), Newcastle's 'expected goals for' total currently stands at a league low 6.67, which is more than four worse off than Sheffield United. Possibly useful information if you're still expectantly clinging on to Joelinton.

Other things to consider