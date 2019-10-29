Lionesses: Toni Duggan returns to England squad for Germany & Czech Republic friendlies

Toni Duggan is back in the squad for England's friendlies against Germany and the Czech Republic but fellow forward Fran Kirby misses out again.

Atletico Madrid striker Duggan, 28, was ruled out of England's previous two games with an injury.

Ellen White and Georgia Stanway will train with the 21-strong squad in a bid to prove their fitness.

The Lionesses play Germany at a sold-out Wembley on 9 November and then away against Czech Republic on 12 November.

Manchester City striker White, who has not played for England since the World Cup where she was joint top scorer, has been sidelined with a knee injury since August, which required surgery.

The 30-year-old came on as a substitute for the Blues in their WSL 1-0 loss to Arsenal on Sunday.

White's City team-mate Stanway, 20, has been absent with a hamstring injury she suffered playing for her club in the Champions League in September.

A record 80,000 tickets have been sold for the match at Wembley.

"This is going to be a momentous occasion in the history of women's football in England," manager Phil Neville said.

"We are all extremely honoured to be playing a part in that and it will be an incredibly proud and humbling experience for myself and my players and staff."

"On my recent travels around Europe to watch my players I can tell you that what's happening in England is attracting huge admiration from other nations."

England Lionesses squad to play Germany and Czech Republic

Goalkeepers: Mary Earps, Ellie Roebuck, Carly Telford

Defenders: Millie Bright, Rachel Daly, Lucy Bronze, Abbie McManus, Steph Houghton (C), Alex Greenwood, Demi Stokes

Midfielders: Bethany England, Jordan Nobbs, Jill Scott, Lucy Staniforth, Keira Walsh, Leah Williamson

Forwards: Toni Duggan, Beth Mead, Lauren Hemp, Nikita Parris, Jodie Taylor

