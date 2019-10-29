Serie A blasphemy bans: Francesco Magnanelli & Matteo Scozzarella suspended

From the section

Francesco Magnanelli (left) and Matteo Scozzarella breached article 37, 1a of the Italian Football Federation's code of sport justice

Two Italian footballers have been given one-match bans for blasphemy during Serie A matches.

Sassuolo's Francesco Magnanelli and Parma's Matteo Scozzarella were shown on television making blasphemous remarks in separate incidents.

There is a strict ban on taking God's name in vain in Italy, and the nation's football association has disciplined players heard doing so since 2010.

Udinese midfielder Rolando Mandragora was banned for the offence in 2018.