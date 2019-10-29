Hartlepool United: FA charge National League club over racist abuse allegation

Hartlepool United's Victoria Park was the venue for the match against Dover Athletic

Hartlepool United have been charged by the Football Association with misconduct after their National League match against Dover was held up by an allegation of racist abuse.

Dover's Inih Effiong was reportedly racially targeted by a group of fans during their 2-0 win on 21 September.

Hartlepool are alleged to have failed to ensure its spectators conducted themselves in an orderly fashion.

The club have until Tuesday 5 November to respond to the charge.

In a statement, Pools say they look forward to a fair hearing and are determined to "set the example on how to respond to matters such as this."

"We will continue to explore all avenues of education and improvement in that regard," it said.

"In previous statements, we've made clear our condemnation of individuals' behaviour during the fixture and have continued to underline our position on discrimination or abuse of any kind through our actions rather than words."

The game was held up for 10 minutes and then Hartlepool boss Craig Hignett - who was sacked on 10 October - and Dover manager Andy Hessenthaler said after the match they had discussed taking their teams off the pitch.