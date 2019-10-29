Scottish Gossip: Celtic, Rangers, Queen's Park, Hibs, Aberdeen, Dundee United

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Goalkeeper Fraser Forster, who has three years left on his £70,000-a-week Southampton contract, has indicated he would take a pay cut to make his loan move to Celtic permanent if the clubs agreed a transfer fee. (Times)

Rangers captain James Tavernier has pledged to repay the faith of manager Steven Gerrard and win back the trust of the fans after recent error-strewn performances. (Daily Mail, print edition)

Newcastle United have begun talks with Queen's Park over the signing of 16-year-old midfielder Reagan Thomson. (Daily Record)

Rangers could face a reunion with their former manager Dick Advocaat in the Europa League next month as the 72-year-old is favourite to return to Feyenoord for a second stint in charge following Jaap Stam's resignation. (Sun)

Hibernian have handed a week-long trial to 21-year-old Linfield striker Michael O'Connor. (Edinburgh Live)

Aberdeen centre-back Scott McKenna wants a squad meeting at Pittodrie to discuss their 4-0 capitulation at Celtic and learn from it. (Sun)

Dundee United are close to securing goalkeeper Benjamin Siegrist on a new contract. (Courier, print edition)