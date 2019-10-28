Tuesday's papers 28 Oct From the section Football Share this page Share this with Digg Facebook Google LinkedIn Reddit StumbleUpon Twitter Copy this link http://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/50215870 Read more about sharing. The back page of Spanish sports newspaper Marca links Bale with a move to China In the Daily Star, "Bellerin pleads with fans to forgive Xhaka" In the Daily Mirror, "Give him a break" In the Metro, "Under-fire Xhaka wins backing of players" The Times focuses on the build-up to Saturday's Rugby World Cup final