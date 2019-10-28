Tuesday's papers

Marca
The back page of Spanish sports newspaper Marca links Bale with a move to China
Daily Star
In the Daily Star, "Bellerin pleads with fans to forgive Xhaka"
Daily Mirror
In the Daily Mirror, "Give him a break"
Metro
In the Metro, "Under-fire Xhaka wins backing of players"
The Times
The Times focuses on the build-up to Saturday's Rugby World Cup final

