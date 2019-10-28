Jaap Stam: Feyenoord coach steps down after 4-0 defeat by Ajax

Jaap Stam as Feyenoord coach
Stam played for PSV Eindhoven before winning three successive league titles in his spell with Manchester United from 1998-2001

Former Manchester United defender Jaap Stam has resigned as Feyenoord coach after only seven months in the role.

The 47-year-old Dutchman won only three of his 11 league games this season.

They were 2-0 down to rivals Ajax after seven minutes on Sunday and after 40 minutes it was 4-0, which is how it ended, leaving them 12th in the table.

Stam began his managerial career at Reading in June 2016 and took them to the Championship play-offs, but left in 2018 after one win in 18 league games.

Feyenoord are in the same Europa League group as Rangers this season but lost 1-0 to the Scottish side and are currently bottom of the table with one win from three matches.

