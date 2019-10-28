SWF to review venue choice for Glasgow City title win

Media playback is not supported on this device Watch: Glasgow City score 10 to clinch title on public park

Scottish Women's Football are to review the chain of events which led to Glasgow City winning their 13th league title on a public pitch.

Last Wednesday's 10-0 win was played at Wishaw Sports Centre which does not meet SWPL1 or SWPL2 criteria.

It was selected as both Ravenscraig and Fir Park, Motherwell's first-choice venues, were unavailable.

A fixture scheduling error and a lack of available dates are also believed to have been contributory factors.

BBC Scotland has learned the switch was agreed in August, with Motherwell given dispensation to play the match at a lower standard of venue.

However, a miscommunication over the accepted criteria of the ground the game could be played in has triggered the SWF to look at their internal procedures and policies for the future.

Glasgow City have since voiced concerns over the standard of surface at the Lanarkshire facility.

"It was a venue that in my opinion that wasn't anywhere near good enough for the top league in women's football in Scotland and where we want to progress to as a league," said manager Scott Booth.

"I don't think it was a very good advert for our game to be honest. Launching a review is a bit disappointing after the fact but at least it's being reviewed."

Motherwell and the SWF refused to comment.