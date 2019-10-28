James Forrest: Celtic winger ready to extend stay with Scottish champions

James Forrest fired in Celtic's third goal during Sunday's 4-0 win at Pittodrie

Celtic winger James Forrest says he is close to signing a new contract with the Scottish champions.

The Scotland international has been with the club since the age of nine and his current deal expires in 2022.

"It's near enough done, everything is basically agreed," said the 28-year-old, who has scored nine goals this season.

"I'll be delighted to get that done really soon and just keep focusing on playing."

Forrest, a product of the club's youth system, made his debut in May 2010 and is now closing in on 400 Celtic appearances.

"I've always stated from the start of pre-season that I want to stay at Celtic and the club have done the same thing," he said.

"That gives me confidence when I go out to play.

"The talks have been really positive and it's maybe near the end."

Forrest, who was on target in Sunday's 4-0 win away to Aberdeen, has been involved in eight title-winning teams and has five Scottish Cup winners' medals to go with his four League Cup successes.

"I've been involved in a good few squads and this one is right up there," he said, with a League Cup semi-final against Hibernian to come on Saturday.

Premiership leaders Celtic are in front of Rangers on goal difference after brushing the Dons aside, showing no ill-effects from a stirring midweek win over Lazio in the Europa League.

"The league is the priority," said Forrest. "And we got back on it with another good performance.

"Thursday was such a great night but you have another big game a few days later and if you don't win then you start getting questions.

"You can't afford to slip up. It gives us an edge to look for the three points in every game. We need to keep that form up and just worry about ourselves."