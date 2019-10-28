Bristol City and Charlton Athletic: FA charges clubs after Ashton Gate melee

Famara Diedhiou equalised for Bristol City before being sent off

Bristol City and Charlton Athletic have been charged by the Football Association after an incident in their match at Ashton Gate on 23 October.

City striker Famara Diedhiou was sent off in the 86th minute for kicking out at Charlton's Jason Pearce.

A fracas involving 15 players followed and it is alleged the clubs failed to ensure their players conducted themselves in an orderly fashion.

Both clubs have until Wednesday, 30 October to respond.

City, whose manager Lee Johnson is facing a personal charge by the FA following their previous game against Luton, went on to score the winner against Charlton in the eighth minute of stoppage time.