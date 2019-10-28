FA Cup: Haringey Borough and Yeovil Town urge togetherness in replayed tie

Haringey were given a guard of honour on Saturday by opponents Horsham - who wore 'United Against Racism' T-shirts

Haringey Borough and Yeovil Town "want the real winner to be football" in their replayed FA Cup tie on Tuesday, after the original game was abandoned amid allegations of racial abuse.

The fourth qualifying round tie on 19 October was halted when Haringey boss Tom Loizou took his team off the field.

Two men were arrested on suspicion of racially aggravated common assault and later bailed without charge.

A Football Association investigation into the incident is ongoing.

"The testing times after the first game have resulted in a strong bond between the two clubs," said a joint statement.

"Irrespective of which team wins on the pitch, on Tuesday we want the real winner to be football."

Visitors Yeovil had just taken a 1-0 lead through Rhys Murphy's 64th-minute penalty when the initial tie was abandoned.

It was claimed that Haringey goalkeeper Valery Douglas Pajetat was spat at and struck by an object thrown from the Yeovil supporters' section, while defender Coby Rowe alleged he had been the victim of racist comments.

Whoever wins at Borough's Coles Park will face Hartlepool at home in the first round.

"We have been working hard together with the authorities to make sure Tuesday's game is safe and enjoyable for all, with increased stewarding being one of many additional measures," added the statement issued by both clubs.

The FA have announced that 5 November has been set aside as a replay date, should the rearranged tie end a draw.

Loizou hopes Tuesday's game will pass without incident, telling PA Media: "I just want it out of the way now to tell you the truth.

"There is a sour taste in my mouth, I just want to get through it with no incidents and to get on with our lives."

Yeovil said in the immediate aftermath that they would co-operate with any investigations into the incident and, speaking after their National League win over Chorley on Saturday, Glovers boss Darren Sarll supported the way his players responded to the situation.

"I thought we left there doing the right thing," he told BBC Somerset.

"I thought the lads conducted themselves in a very professional manner in a tough situation. I found it really tough.

"It'll be a good tie - it's the FA Cup. Football's got to win in all of these situations and hopefully it will on Tuesday."