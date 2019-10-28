Jim Bentley: Morecambe manager resigns and is set for AFC Fylde job

Jim Bentley was Morecambe captain when the club was promoted to the Football League in 2007

Jim Bentley - the longest-serving manager in England's top four divisions - has resigned as manager of League Two's bottom club Morecambe.

BBC Radio Lancashire reports he is set to take charge of National League side AFC Fylde.

Bentley, 43, has been Morecambe boss since May 2011, having previously spent nine years with the club as a player.

It is understood the former centre-back will drop a division to join Fylde, who sacked Dave Challinor on 12 October.

A Morecambe statement said Bentley's resignation had been accepted "with great reluctance".

It continued: "Jim has stated his desire to take on a new challenge and it is only right that we honour his wish after the service he has given this club.

"He has been an amazing servant for us as player, captain and manager and has deservedly gained a fantastic reputation throughout the game for what he has achieved with the club.

"We cannot thank him enough for his contribution to the club over the years and it goes without saying he will always be welcome at the Globe Arena.

"Jim's name is synonymous with Morecambe and he has always had the very best interests of the club at heart, playing and managing with great pride, honour and integrity and he departs with the best wishes of everyone connected with the Shrimps."

Longest-serving managers in England's top four divisions Manager Club Appointed *initially as caretaker - full-time appointment on 8 Nov 2012 Gareth Ainsworth Wycombe 24 Sep 2012* Eddie Howe Bournemouth 12 Oct 2012 Sean Dyche Burnley 30 Oct 2012 Mauricio Pochettino Tottenham 27 May 2014 John Coleman Accrington 18 Sep 2014 Jurgen Klopp Liverpool 8 Oct 2015

Bentley's departure means Wycombe's Gareth Ainsworth is now the longest-serving boss in England's top four divisions.

Ainsworth was put in caretaker charge of the Chairboys in September 2012 before being given the job full-time at the start of November.

Bournemouth's Eddie Howe and Burnley's Sean Dyche were recruited by their respective clubs in October 2012, before Ainsworth was appointed on a permanent basis.

Morecambe are bottom of League Two after losing at Stevenage on Saturday.

It proved to be Bentley's final game in charge at the Globe Arena, ending his near 18-year association with the Lancashire club.

Media playback is not supported on this device Morecambe boss tearful at fans' generosity after FA fine

After replacing Sammy McIlroy as manager more than eight years ago, Bentley fought against financial problems - with the club's players and staff paid late on numerous occasions - to keep Morecambe in the Football League.

In January 2017, with the club under a transfer embargo and under serious financial pressure, supporters paid Bentley's £1,000 fine after he had been sent to the stands during a match the previous month.

Under his stewardship Morecambe never finished higher than 11th in the fourth tier, finishing 21st, 18th, 22nd and 18th in the past four seasons, on one of the division's smallest budgets.

Fylde beat Leyton Orient in the FA Trophy final in May, eight days after losing the National League promotion final to Salford, but had been in the relegation zone until beating Boreham Wood on Saturday under caretaker managers John Hills and Brett Ormerod.

Earlier this month Barrow rejected an approach from Fylde to talk to Ian Evatt about their managerial position, which Challinor filled for eight years before his departure.