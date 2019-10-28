Ben Wilmot: Swansea match winner says derby win was reward for fans

Ben Wilmot is an England U21 and U19 international

Swansea's win over arch-rivals Cardiff City was the perfect way to say sorry to supporters for poor recent results, according to match winner Ben Wilmot.

Wilmot's header from a clever short corner proved the difference in the first South Wales derby since 2014.

The win for Swansea ended a horrible run at home where they have taken just one point from their last four games.

"We've not been good enough at home so it was massive to give something back to the fans," Wilmot explained.

"It is nice to reward the fans in their biggest game of the season. Everything we did was to repay them."

Wilmot's goal was his first as a professional footballer.

The on-loan Watford defender was making his first league start for the Swans.

The last time he found the net was almost two years ago in an FA Youth Cup second round match against Bromley.

"I am buzzing to get the goal and the win that we needed," he added.

"I wasn't thinking about getting the winner. The goal was not really in my mind, it is just a huge bonus.

"The plan was mainly to keep a clean sheet and let the forwards score, but it was nice to get on the scoresheet myself.

"It was my first professional goal. I had a run of games at Stevenage and came close there, but it never came for me. I am acting like I've got a hat-trick! I've got the match ball and all the lads have all signed it."

Wilmot, who last season made 11 appearances in a loan spell in Italy with Udinese, believes Swansea's derby success shows they can be Championship contenders this season.

"Cardiff are a big strong side, but I thought we dominated them all over the pitch and the result was fully justified," he added.

"I think we have something special going on here, hopefully we can push on now."