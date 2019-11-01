Championship
Stoke20:00West Brom
Venue: bet365 Stadium

Stoke City v West Bromwich Albion (Mon)

Kevin Russell, Nathan Jones, Rory Delap and Andy Quy
Kevin Russell (left), Rory Delap (second right) and Andy Quy (right) are in temporary charge at Stoke City following Nathan Jones' (second left) sacking
Follow live text coverage on Monday from 19:30 GMT

Struggling Stoke City begin life without manager Nathan Jones by hosting high-flying West Bromwich Albion.

Rory Delap, Kevin Russell and Andy Quy will take charge of the Potters, who have fitness concerns over Peter Etebo and Tom Edwards, while Ryan Shawcross is still out with a long-term injury.

West Brom's Nathan Ferguson begins a three-match ban after his red card against Charlton Athletic last week.

Conor Townsend is expected to replace Ferguson at left-back for the Baggies.

Stoke sacked Jones on Friday after winning just 28 points since his first game on 12 January - he won just won six times in 38 games in charge.

The Potters had lifted themselves off the bottom of the table following back-to-back wins over Swansea and Fulham, but consecutive losses to Sheffield Wednesday and Millwall - the latter managed by his predecessor Gary Rowett - sealed his fate.

Match facts

  • Stoke have won only one of their last nine league games against West Brom (W1 D2 L6), a 3-1 victory in December 2017.
  • West Brom are looking to win consecutive away league matches against Stoke for the first time since April 1931.
  • Since Nathan Jones' first Championship game in charge on 12 January, Stoke have won fewer points than any other side to have competed in the division in both the 2018-19 and 2019-20 seasons (28 points).
  • Excluding play-offs, West Brom have scored 113 Championship goals since August 2018, 19 more than any other team.
  • Stoke have scored just six goals in open play in the Championship this season - only Wigan have scored fewer (5).
  • Matheus Pereira has been involved in eight goals in nine Championship starts for West Brom (3 goals, 5 assists).

Find out more

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1West Brom147612617927
2Preston1474327161125
3Leeds14743178925
4Swansea147431813525
5Sheff Wed147341810824
6Bristol City146622219324
7Fulham146532314923
8QPR147252426-223
9Charlton146442116522
10Nottm Forest136431712522
11Birmingham147161416-222
12Brentford146351812621
13Hull145452020019
14Cardiff144641920-118
15Millwall144641619-318
16Derby144641620-418
17Blackburn144371721-415
18Wigan144371219-715
19Luton144282125-414
20Huddersfield143471621-513
21Reading133371419-512
22Middlesbrough142661117-612
23Stoke1422101325-128
24Barnsley141581227-158
View full Championship table

