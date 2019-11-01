Stoke City v West Bromwich Albion (Mon)

Kevin Russell (left), Rory Delap (second right) and Andy Quy (right) are in temporary charge at Stoke City following Nathan Jones' (second left) sacking

Struggling Stoke City begin life without manager Nathan Jones by hosting high-flying West Bromwich Albion.

Rory Delap, Kevin Russell and Andy Quy will take charge of the Potters, who have fitness concerns over Peter Etebo and Tom Edwards, while Ryan Shawcross is still out with a long-term injury.

West Brom's Nathan Ferguson begins a three-match ban after his red card against Charlton Athletic last week.

Conor Townsend is expected to replace Ferguson at left-back for the Baggies.

Stoke sacked Jones on Friday after winning just 28 points since his first game on 12 January - he won just won six times in 38 games in charge.

The Potters had lifted themselves off the bottom of the table following back-to-back wins over Swansea and Fulham, but consecutive losses to Sheffield Wednesday and Millwall - the latter managed by his predecessor Gary Rowett - sealed his fate.

Match facts