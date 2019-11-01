Stoke City v West Bromwich Albion (Mon)
Struggling Stoke City begin life without manager Nathan Jones by hosting high-flying West Bromwich Albion.
Rory Delap, Kevin Russell and Andy Quy will take charge of the Potters, who have fitness concerns over Peter Etebo and Tom Edwards, while Ryan Shawcross is still out with a long-term injury.
West Brom's Nathan Ferguson begins a three-match ban after his red card against Charlton Athletic last week.
Conor Townsend is expected to replace Ferguson at left-back for the Baggies.
Stoke sacked Jones on Friday after winning just 28 points since his first game on 12 January - he won just won six times in 38 games in charge.
The Potters had lifted themselves off the bottom of the table following back-to-back wins over Swansea and Fulham, but consecutive losses to Sheffield Wednesday and Millwall - the latter managed by his predecessor Gary Rowett - sealed his fate.
Match facts
- Stoke have won only one of their last nine league games against West Brom (W1 D2 L6), a 3-1 victory in December 2017.
- West Brom are looking to win consecutive away league matches against Stoke for the first time since April 1931.
- Since Nathan Jones' first Championship game in charge on 12 January, Stoke have won fewer points than any other side to have competed in the division in both the 2018-19 and 2019-20 seasons (28 points).
- Excluding play-offs, West Brom have scored 113 Championship goals since August 2018, 19 more than any other team.
- Stoke have scored just six goals in open play in the Championship this season - only Wigan have scored fewer (5).
- Matheus Pereira has been involved in eight goals in nine Championship starts for West Brom (3 goals, 5 assists).