PSG 4-0 Marseille: Kylian Mbappe and Mauro Icardi on target for hosts
Paris St-Germain took advantage of Nantes' defeat against Monaco on Friday by thrashing Marseille to move eight points clear at the top of Ligue 1.
Mauro Icardi reacted quickest to sweep in after his initial header was saved by Marseille goalkeeper Steve Mandanda.
The on-loan Inter Milan striker took his tally to seven for the season by heading in from close range.
Kylian Mbappe tapped in from Angel di Maria's cutback and the same duo combined to complete a swift counter.
PSG could have had a fifth when Icardi and Mbappe once again linked up in the box but the Frenchman shot wide before being replaced in the 71st minute by Edinson Cavani.
Defender Thiago Silva later made an excellent block in the box to ensure PSG's 12th clean sheet in all competitions this season.
Line-ups
PSG
- 1Navas
- 31DagbaBooked at 39minsSubstituted forParedesat 61'minutes
- 2Thiago Silva
- 3Kimpembe
- 14BernatBooked at 59mins
- 21HerreraSubstituted forSarabiaat 79'minutes
- 5Marquinhos
- 6Verratti
- 11Di María
- 18Icardi
- 7MbappéSubstituted forCavaniat 71'minutes
Substitutes
- 8Paredes
- 9Cavani
- 16Rico
- 17Choupo-Moting
- 19Sarabia
- 22Diallo
- 23Draxler
Marseille
- 30Mandanda
- 17Sarr
- 4Kamara
- 15Caleta-Car
- 2H SakaiBooked at 62mins
- 21Rongier
- 12Strootman
- 27LopezSubstituted forAmaviat 45'minutes
- 28GermainSubstituted forSansonat 82'minutes
- 9BenedettoSubstituted forAkéat 80'minutes
- 10Payet
Substitutes
- 3González
- 7Radonjic
- 8Sanson
- 16Pelé
- 18Amavi
- 24Khaoui
- 36Aké
- Referee:
- Benoît Bastien
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home61%
- Away39%
- Shots
- Home13
- Away11
- Shots on Target
- Home8
- Away2
- Corners
- Home5
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home11
- Away10
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Paris Saint Germain 4, Marseille 0.
Attempt missed. Duje Caleta-Car (Marseille) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Valentin Rongier.
Corner, Marseille. Conceded by Thiago Silva.
Attempt blocked. Bouna Sarr (Marseille) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.
Attempt blocked. Bouna Sarr (Marseille) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Dimitri Payet.
Attempt missed. Marley Aké (Marseille) left footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Valentin Rongier.
Foul by Leandro Paredes (Paris Saint Germain).
Dimitri Payet (Marseille) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Ángel Di María (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Dimitri Payet (Marseille).
Substitution
Substitution, Marseille. Morgan Sanson replaces Valère Germain.
Substitution
Substitution, Marseille. Marley Aké replaces Darío Benedetto.
Edinson Cavani (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Jordan Amavi (Marseille).
Substitution
Substitution, Paris Saint Germain. Pablo Sarabia replaces Ander Herrera.
Corner, Marseille. Conceded by Thiago Silva.
Attempt blocked. Valentin Rongier (Marseille) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Dimitri Payet.
Attempt saved. Valentin Rongier (Marseille) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Dimitri Payet.
Attempt saved. Leandro Paredes (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Hand ball by Duje Caleta-Car (Marseille).
Leandro Paredes (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Dimitri Payet (Marseille).
Offside, Marseille. Bouna Sarr tries a through ball, but Darío Benedetto is caught offside.
Substitution
Substitution, Paris Saint Germain. Edinson Cavani replaces Kylian Mbappé.
Attempt missed. Kylian Mbappé (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Mauro Icardi.
Leandro Paredes (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Kevin Strootman (Marseille).
Corner, Paris Saint Germain. Conceded by Valère Germain.
Attempt blocked. Ángel Di María (Paris Saint Germain) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Booking
Hiroki Sakai (Marseille) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Kylian Mbappé (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Hiroki Sakai (Marseille).
Substitution
Substitution, Paris Saint Germain. Leandro Paredes replaces Colin Dagba.
Foul by Mauro Icardi (Paris Saint Germain).
Boubacar Kamara (Marseille) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Booking
Juan Bernat (Paris Saint Germain) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Juan Bernat (Paris Saint Germain).
Dimitri Payet (Marseille) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Kylian Mbappé (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick on the left wing.