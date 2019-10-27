French Ligue 1
PSG4Marseille0

PSG 4-0 Marseille: Kylian Mbappe and Mauro Icardi on target for hosts

Mauro Icardi
Icardi joined PSG on-loan from Inter Milan

Paris St-Germain took advantage of Nantes' defeat against Monaco on Friday by thrashing Marseille to move eight points clear at the top of Ligue 1.

Mauro Icardi reacted quickest to sweep in after his initial header was saved by Marseille goalkeeper Steve Mandanda.

The on-loan Inter Milan striker took his tally to seven for the season by heading in from close range.

Kylian Mbappe tapped in from Angel di Maria's cutback and the same duo combined to complete a swift counter.

PSG could have had a fifth when Icardi and Mbappe once again linked up in the box but the Frenchman shot wide before being replaced in the 71st minute by Edinson Cavani.

Defender Thiago Silva later made an excellent block in the box to ensure PSG's 12th clean sheet in all competitions this season.

Line-ups

PSG

  • 1Navas
  • 31DagbaBooked at 39minsSubstituted forParedesat 61'minutes
  • 2Thiago Silva
  • 3Kimpembe
  • 14BernatBooked at 59mins
  • 21HerreraSubstituted forSarabiaat 79'minutes
  • 5Marquinhos
  • 6Verratti
  • 11Di María
  • 18Icardi
  • 7MbappéSubstituted forCavaniat 71'minutes

Substitutes

  • 8Paredes
  • 9Cavani
  • 16Rico
  • 17Choupo-Moting
  • 19Sarabia
  • 22Diallo
  • 23Draxler

Marseille

  • 30Mandanda
  • 17Sarr
  • 4Kamara
  • 15Caleta-Car
  • 2H SakaiBooked at 62mins
  • 21Rongier
  • 12Strootman
  • 27LopezSubstituted forAmaviat 45'minutes
  • 28GermainSubstituted forSansonat 82'minutes
  • 9BenedettoSubstituted forAkéat 80'minutes
  • 10Payet

Substitutes

  • 3González
  • 7Radonjic
  • 8Sanson
  • 16Pelé
  • 18Amavi
  • 24Khaoui
  • 36Aké
Referee:
Benoît Bastien

Match Stats

Home TeamPSGAway TeamMarseille
Possession
Home61%
Away39%
Shots
Home13
Away11
Shots on Target
Home8
Away2
Corners
Home5
Away3
Fouls
Home11
Away10

Live Text

Match ends, Paris Saint Germain 4, Marseille 0.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Paris Saint Germain 4, Marseille 0.

Attempt missed. Duje Caleta-Car (Marseille) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Valentin Rongier.

Corner, Marseille. Conceded by Thiago Silva.

Attempt blocked. Bouna Sarr (Marseille) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.

Attempt blocked. Bouna Sarr (Marseille) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Dimitri Payet.

Attempt missed. Marley Aké (Marseille) left footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Valentin Rongier.

Foul by Leandro Paredes (Paris Saint Germain).

Dimitri Payet (Marseille) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Ángel Di María (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Dimitri Payet (Marseille).

Substitution

Substitution, Marseille. Morgan Sanson replaces Valère Germain.

Substitution

Substitution, Marseille. Marley Aké replaces Darío Benedetto.

Edinson Cavani (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Jordan Amavi (Marseille).

Substitution

Substitution, Paris Saint Germain. Pablo Sarabia replaces Ander Herrera.

Corner, Marseille. Conceded by Thiago Silva.

Attempt blocked. Valentin Rongier (Marseille) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Dimitri Payet.

Attempt saved. Valentin Rongier (Marseille) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Dimitri Payet.

Attempt saved. Leandro Paredes (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

Hand ball by Duje Caleta-Car (Marseille).

Leandro Paredes (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Dimitri Payet (Marseille).

Offside, Marseille. Bouna Sarr tries a through ball, but Darío Benedetto is caught offside.

Substitution

Substitution, Paris Saint Germain. Edinson Cavani replaces Kylian Mbappé.

Attempt missed. Kylian Mbappé (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Mauro Icardi.

Leandro Paredes (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Kevin Strootman (Marseille).

Corner, Paris Saint Germain. Conceded by Valère Germain.

Attempt blocked. Ángel Di María (Paris Saint Germain) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Booking

Hiroki Sakai (Marseille) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Kylian Mbappé (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Hiroki Sakai (Marseille).

Substitution

Substitution, Paris Saint Germain. Leandro Paredes replaces Colin Dagba.

Foul by Mauro Icardi (Paris Saint Germain).

Boubacar Kamara (Marseille) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Booking

Juan Bernat (Paris Saint Germain) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Juan Bernat (Paris Saint Germain).

Dimitri Payet (Marseille) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Kylian Mbappé (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Sunday 27th October 2019

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1PSG119022552027
2Nantes1161497219
3Lille115331711618
4Reims1153394518
5Brest114521313017
6Angers115241616017
7Marseille114431215-316
8Rennes114341312115
9Bordeaux114341514115
10Montpellier1143498115
11Monaco114341921-215
12Saint-Étienne114341115-415
13Lyon11344169713
14Amiens113441517-213
15Nice114161318-513
16Strasbourg11335712-512
17Toulouse113351319-612
18Nîmes112541012-211
19Metz11326916-711
20Dijon11236512-79
