Granit Xhaka: Arsenal captain reacts angrily to booing fans

Granit Xhaka has made nearly 150 appearances for Arsenal since joining from Borussia Monchengladbach in 2016

Arsenal captain Granit Xhaka gestured angrily to supporters and stormed down the tunnel after he was substituted during his side's Premier League draw against Crystal Palace.

News of the change was first greeted with ironic cheers at Emirates Stadium.

But when Xhaka took his time to walk off the fans began to boo, prompting the midfielder to cup his ear.

As he left the pitch he took off his shirt, walked past manager Unai Emery and stormed straight down the tunnel.

It is not the first time Xhaka has been booed by his own fans this season, with Emery publicly defending the Switzerland international after a game against Aston Villa last month.

That uneasy relationship with the Gunners fans did not stop Emery appointing Xhaka as club captain in September after the summer departure of Laurent Koscielny.