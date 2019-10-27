Spanish La Liga
Granada1Real Betis0

Granada go top of La Liga with 1-0 win over Real Betis

Granada v Real Betis
Real Betis dropped into the relegation zone with the defeat

Granada went to the top of La Liga with victory over Real Betis.

The Andalusian club, who were promoted from the second tier in the summer, took advantage of El Clasico being postponed to move up from sixth to top with 20 points from 10 games.

Former Betis player Alvaro Vadillo scored the only goal with a close-range finish from Carlos Fernandez's pass.

Granada are one point above Barcelona, Real Sociedad - who beat Celta Vigo 1-0 on Sunday - and Atletico Madrid.

Champions Barcelona could go back to the top on Tuesday if they beat Real Valladolid, with a full set of La Liga fixtures during the week.

Granada have never won a major trophy in their 86-year history, going closest when they lost the 1958-59 Spanish Cup final to Barcelona. Their highest La Liga finish is sixth, on two occasions in the 1970s.

Line-ups

Granada

  • 1Dantas da Silva
  • 16Díaz
  • 22Coutinho Meneses Duarte
  • 6Sánchez
  • 15Neva
  • 21HerreraBooked at 24minsSubstituted forEtekiat 60'minutes
  • 4Gonalons
  • 7VadilloSubstituted forSoldadoat 74'minutesBooked at 75mins
  • 12Azeez
  • 23MachísBooked at 9mins
  • 24FernándezSubstituted forMartínezat 79'minutes

Substitutes

  • 3Martínez Sánchez
  • 5Martínez
  • 8Eteki
  • 9Soldado
  • 11Köybasi
  • 13Escandell
  • 20Ramos

Real Betis

  • 1Robles
  • 22Leite de Souza Junior
  • 23Mandi
  • 4FeddalBooked at 45minsSubstituted forIglesiasat 78'minutes
  • 6PedrazaSubstituted forMoreno Loperaat 72'minutes
  • 3García FernándezBooked at 12minsSubstituted forSánchez Rodríguezat 72'minutesBooked at 79mins
  • 11Tello
  • 10Canales
  • 8FekirBooked at 29mins
  • 18Guardado
  • 16Morón

Substitutes

  • 5Bartra
  • 9Iglesias
  • 12da Silva Júnior
  • 15Moreno Lopera
  • 17Sánchez Rodríguez
  • 31Marín
  • 37Gutiérrez
Referee:
Antonio Miguel Mateu Lahoz
Attendance:
18,985

Match Stats

Home TeamGranadaAway TeamReal Betis
Possession
Home36%
Away64%
Shots
Home13
Away12
Shots on Target
Home3
Away0
Corners
Home4
Away2
Fouls
Home13
Away8

Live Text

Match ends, Granada CF 1, Real Betis 0.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Granada CF 1, Real Betis 0.

Attempt missed. Darwin Machís (Granada CF) right footed shot from the left side of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Rui Silva.

Foul by Aissa Mandi (Real Betis).

Roberto Soldado (Granada CF) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Nabil Fekir (Real Betis).

Maxime Gonalons (Granada CF) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Sergio Canales (Real Betis) hits the bar with a left footed shot from outside the box from a direct free kick.

Nabil Fekir (Real Betis) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Yan Eteki (Granada CF).

Attempt missed. Darwin Machís (Granada CF) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Roberto Soldado.

Attempt missed. Emerson (Real Betis) left footed shot from the right side of the box is too high. Assisted by Joaquín.

Álex Moreno (Real Betis) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Yan Eteki (Granada CF).

Cristian Tello (Real Betis) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Yan Eteki (Granada CF).

Attempt missed. Cristian Tello (Real Betis) right footed shot from outside the box is too high from a direct free kick.

Sergio Canales (Real Betis) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Domingos Duarte (Granada CF).

Booking

Joaquín (Real Betis) is shown the yellow card.

Joaquín (Real Betis).

(Granada CF) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Substitution

Substitution, Granada CF. José Antonio Martínez replaces Carlos Fernández.

Substitution

Substitution, Real Betis. Borja Iglesias replaces Zouhair Feddal.

Attempt blocked. Nabil Fekir (Real Betis) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Booking

Roberto Soldado (Granada CF) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Aissa Mandi (Real Betis) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Roberto Soldado (Granada CF).

Substitution

Substitution, Granada CF. Roberto Soldado replaces Álvaro Vadillo.

Corner, Real Betis. Conceded by Víctor Díaz.

Substitution

Substitution, Real Betis. Álex Moreno replaces Alfonso Pedraza.

Substitution

Substitution, Real Betis. Joaquín replaces Javi García.

Loren Morón (Real Betis) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Yan Eteki (Granada CF).

Attempt blocked. Darwin Machís (Granada CF) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Víctor Díaz.

Attempt blocked. Alfonso Pedraza (Real Betis) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Corner, Real Betis. Conceded by Carlos Neva.

Corner, Granada CF. Conceded by Alfonso Pedraza.

Attempt missed. Ramón Azeez (Granada CF) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left following a corner.

Corner, Granada CF. Conceded by Emerson.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Sunday 27th October 2019

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Granada106221710720
2Barcelona961223101319
3Real Sociedad106131710719
4Atl Madrid10541105519
5Real Madrid9531169718
6Villarreal1052324141017
7Sevilla95131111016
8Real Valladolid10352109114
9Getafe93421412213
10Ath Bilbao1034387113
11Valencia93421313013
12Osasuna925278-111
13Levante103251012-211
14Alavés10325813-511
15Mallorca10316713-610
16Eibar102351015-59
17Celta Vigo10235512-79
18Real Betis102351220-89
19Espanyol10226515-108
20Leganés10127514-95
View full Spanish La Liga table

Top Stories

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you