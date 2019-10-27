Quiz: Name the nationalities of Chelsea's goalscorers

Christian Pulisic's hat-trick against Burnley means Chelsea now boast Premier League goalscorers of 36 different nationalities.

Yep, that's right, you have to name all the nationalities (don't forget to include Pulisic's).

You've got six minutes...

Name the nationalities of Chelsea's goalscorers

Score: 0 / 36
06:00
You scored 0/36

Copy and share link

RankHintAnswers
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
32
33
34
35
36

Top Stories

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you