Willy Boly: Wolves defender suffers suspected ankle fracture in training

Boly began his career with Auxerre and also played for Braga before joining Porto in 2016

Wolves defender Willy Boly is to have further tests after sustaining a suspected fractured ankle in training.

The 28-year-old Frenchman joined Wolves permanently from Porto in June 2018, having been on a season-long loan.

Wolves chief medic Paul Hayward, speaking before Sunday's Premier League trip to Newcastle, said: "Initial tests show a fracture to his fibula.

"He will have further imaging over the coming days to determine whether surgery is required or not."

Boly has made 16 appearances for Wolves in the Europa League and Premier League this season.