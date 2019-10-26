Spanish La Liga
Atl Madrid2Ath Bilbao0

Atletico Madrid 2-0 Athletic Bilbao: Saul Niguez and Alvaro Morata send Atletico second

Alvaro Morata celebrates goal
Morata's goal was his first in La Liga since the opening day of the season

Atletico Madrid climbed to second in La Liga, level on points with leaders Barcelona, by beating Athletic Bilbao at Wanda Metropolitano.

Saul Niguez put the hosts ahead after 28 minutes before Alvaro Morata, on loan from Chelsea, converted Angel Correa's cross inside the six-yard box.

The win is Atletico's first for a month in the league after three consecutive draws.

They move from sixth to second, a point clear of third-placed Real Madrid.

Barcelona and Real Madrid have both played a game fewer and do not play this weekend because their El Clasico meeting was postponed.

Line-ups

Atl Madrid

  • 13Oblak
  • 23Trippier
  • 18Felipe
  • 22Hermoso
  • 12Lodi dos Santos
  • 6Koke
  • 5Partey
  • 8SaúlBooked at 42mins
  • 11LemarSubstituted forMachín Pérezat 77'minutes
  • 10CorreaBooked at 44minsSubstituted forHerreraat 66'minutes
  • 9MorataSubstituted forDiego Costaat 67'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Adán
  • 4Arias
  • 14Llorente
  • 16Herrera
  • 19Diego Costa
  • 20Machín Pérez
  • 32Riquelme

Ath Bilbao

  • 1SimónBooked at 83mins
  • 21CapaSubstituted forDe Marcosat 79'minutes
  • 3Núñez
  • 4Martínez
  • 17Berchiche Izeta
  • 14García Carrillo
  • 8López
  • 10Muniain
  • 22GarcíaBooked at 72mins
  • 11CórdobaSubstituted forGómezat 56'minutes
  • 9WilliamsSubstituted forAdurizat 67'minutes

Substitutes

  • 5Álvarez
  • 6San José
  • 12Larrazabal
  • 13Herrerín
  • 18De Marcos
  • 19Gómez
  • 20Aduriz
Referee:
Alejandro José Hernández Hernández
Attendance:
59,211

Match Stats

Home TeamAtl MadridAway TeamAth Bilbao
Possession
Home45%
Away55%
Shots
Home9
Away9
Shots on Target
Home2
Away2
Corners
Home7
Away7
Fouls
Home14
Away9

Live Text

Match ends, Atlético de Madrid 2, Athletic Club 0.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Atlético de Madrid 2, Athletic Club 0.

Attempt missed. Saúl Ñíguez (Atlético de Madrid) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Kieran Trippier with a cross following a set piece situation.

Foul by Iker Muniain (Athletic Club).

Koke (Atlético de Madrid) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Corner, Atlético de Madrid. Conceded by Íñigo Martínez.

Corner, Atlético de Madrid. Conceded by Íñigo Martínez.

Unai López (Athletic Club) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Diego Costa (Atlético de Madrid).

Ibai Gómez (Athletic Club) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Héctor Herrera (Atlético de Madrid).

Booking

Unai Simón (Athletic Club) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Unai Simón (Athletic Club).

Diego Costa (Atlético de Madrid) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Yuri (Athletic Club) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Thomas Partey (Atlético de Madrid).

Foul by Raúl García (Athletic Club).

Felipe (Atlético de Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Substitution

Substitution, Athletic Club. Óscar De Marcos replaces Ander Capa.

Íñigo Martínez (Athletic Club) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Vitolo (Atlético de Madrid).

Substitution

Substitution, Atlético de Madrid. Vitolo replaces Thomas Lemar.

Raúl García (Athletic Club) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Felipe (Atlético de Madrid).

Iker Muniain (Athletic Club) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Thomas Partey (Atlético de Madrid).

Booking

Raúl García (Athletic Club) is shown the yellow card.

Corner, Athletic Club. Conceded by Kieran Trippier.

Attempt missed. Iker Muniain (Athletic Club) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Dani García.

Hand ball by Diego Costa (Atlético de Madrid).

Substitution

Substitution, Athletic Club. Aritz Aduriz replaces Iñaki Williams.

Substitution

Substitution, Atlético de Madrid. Diego Costa replaces Álvaro Morata.

Substitution

Substitution, Atlético de Madrid. Héctor Herrera replaces Ángel Correa.

Goal!

Goal! Atlético de Madrid 2, Athletic Club 0. Álvaro Morata (Atlético de Madrid) right footed shot from very close range to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Ángel Correa.

Attempt missed. Iker Muniain (Athletic Club) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Iñaki Williams with a headed pass.

Corner, Atlético de Madrid. Conceded by Íñigo Martínez.

Substitution

Substitution, Athletic Club. Ibai Gómez replaces Iñigo Córdoba.

Attempt missed. Álvaro Morata (Atlético de Madrid) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Koke with a cross following a corner.

Corner, Atlético de Madrid. Conceded by Unai Núñez.

Attempt blocked. Álvaro Morata (Atlético de Madrid) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is blocked. Assisted by Thomas Partey.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 26th October 2019

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Barcelona961223101319
2Atl Madrid10541105519
3Real Madrid9531169718
4Villarreal1052324141017
5Granada95221610617
6Real Sociedad95131610616
7Sevilla95131111016
8Real Valladolid10352109114
9Getafe93421412213
10Ath Bilbao1034387113
11Valencia93421313013
12Levante93241011-111
13Osasuna925278-111
14Alavés10325813-511
15Mallorca10316713-610
16Eibar102351015-59
17Celta Vigo9234511-69
18Real Betis92341219-79
19Leganés10127514-95
20Espanyol9126415-115
View full Spanish La Liga table

