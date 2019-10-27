Rangers v Motherwell: Try our starting XI quiz

Ibrox has not been a happy hunting ground for Motherwell ahead of their visit to Govan.

Despite winning there in the Scottish Premiership play-off four years ago, you have to go all the way back to May 1997 for the Lanarkshire side's last league victory at the home of Rangers.

Walter Smith's men were closing in on nine-in-a-row but were humbled by Alex McLeish's relegation-battling side. But can you guess the starting line-ups with a bit of help?

You have five minutes...