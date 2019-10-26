Scottish Cup: Broxburn United and Penicuik Athletic down League Two giants

Broxburn United continued their superb debut season in the Scottish Cup with a 3-0 victory over League Two side Stenhousemuir to advance to the third round.

Second-half goals from Craig Stevenson, Ryan Baptie and Sean Stewart confirmed a comfortable victory for the East of Scotland side after a 1-1 draw at Central Park.

Fellow amateur side Penicuik Athletic also overcame the odds against a League Two side with a 3-0 win over Stenhousemuir.

Two goals from Scott McLean - including a 90th minute penalty - earned Annan Athletic a win over league rivals Brechin City.

Highland side Formartine United overcame Lowland opponents Gala Fairydean 2-1, with a late own goal from Lewis Grant deciding the tie.

Elsewhere, Coatbridge side Albion Rovers blew away Lowland League strugglers Fort William with a comfortable 5-0 win at Claggan Park.

BSC Glasgow face Lochee United on Sunday to conclude the round, with the winner set to face East Fife in the third round.

Scottish Cup second round results
