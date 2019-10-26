Scottish League One: Draw keeps Raith top on goal difference

Clyde's Darren Smith salvaged a point late on for his side

Raith Rovers remain top of Scottish League One by a single goal after being held by second-placed East Fife.

The stalemate meant Falkirk had the chance to go into first, but spurned their opportunity after losing to Clyde at home.

Meanwhile, there were was a win for Dumbarton against Peterhead while, Airdrie trounced Forfar 4-1 away from home.

Stranraer stay bottom of the table tonight after falling 2-1 to Montrose.

Neither team blinked in the top-of-the-table clash between Raith Rovers and East Fife in an enthralling 1-1 draw.

Steven Boyd opened the scoring for the visitors on 25 minutes, but East Fife lasted just 10 minutes as league leaders, former Kilmarnock, Dumbarton and Forfar midfielder Brad Spencer scored the equaliser 10 minutes before the break.

Falkirk could have leapfrogged both teams with a win over Clyde at home, but the visitors had other ideas. Darren Smith netted late on, and Falkirk's woes were compounded when Morgaro Gomis saw red with three minutes to go.

Peterhead remain without a win in six games as Dumbarton's Ryan McGeever scored his second of the campaign early in the second half to get a win for the mid-table Sons.

Airdrie's erratic form continued with an impressive 1-4 win in Forfar. Despite trailing 1-0 at the break through Dale Hilson's goal, Forfar had a dominating second half. Two goals in two minutes from Dale Carrick and Callum Gallagher put the visitors ahead, before Callum Smith and Ally Roy finished off a resounding win in the 80th and 89th minutes.

Stranraer remain rooted to the bottom of the table with Cammy Ballantyne's winner cancelling out an earlier James Hilton equaliser. It was a bad start for Stranraer, who have not won a league game since August, as Sean Dillon opened the scoring early in the first half.