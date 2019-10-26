Premier League: What happened in the English top flight on Saturday?

Manchester City have won their past 10 Premier League home games against Aston Villa by an aggregate score of 33-4

Manchester City closed the gap on Premier League leaders Liverpool with a routine 3-0 win over Aston Villa, while a stoppage-time own goal gave Brighton victory over Everton and West Ham's winless run went on.

After a goalless first 45 minutes, Pep Guardiola's champions broke the deadlock just 20 seconds into the second half, as Raheem Sterling slotted home his 13th goal of the season.

City had their second on 65 minutes when Kevin de Bruyne's cross drifted in, and was eventually awarded to the Belgian following a lengthy VAR consultation, only to later be given to David Silva by the league's goal accreditation panel, who deemed the Spaniard to have glanced the ball on its way in.

Ilkay Gundogan made the result secure five minutes later by powering home from the edge of the box, although City's afternoon was marred late on when Fernandinho saw red for a second bookable offence.

At the Amex Stadium, Everton defender Lucas Digne's late own goal handed Brighton a 3-2 victory - their third league win of the campaign.

Brighton took the lead through Pascal Gross' free-kick before the Toffees struck back five minutes later when Richarlison's goal-bound header took a touch off Adam Webster on its way past Mat Ryan.

Everton went ahead through second-half substitute Dominic Calvert-Lewin after Gross was denied another goal as he was rightly called offside when turning in Davy Propper's cross.

Neal Maupay restored parity when he scored from the spot after VAR awarded the Seagulls a penalty following a coming together between Michael Keane and Aaron Connolly in the box.

But it was Digne who had the final say when his attempted clearance from Leandro Trossard's low cross beat Jordan Pickford and consigned Marco Silva's side to a sixth defeat of the season.

In east London, Sheffield United extended West Ham's winless run to four games by holding their hosts to a 1-1 draw.

Robert Snodgrass opened the scoring for the Hammers when he latched onto Andriy Yarmolenko's through ball and slotted past the oncoming Dean Henderson.

Blades substitute Billy Sharp saw a tap-in ruled out for offside before fellow replacement Lys Mousset fired home following a scramble in the Hammers' penalty area.

Snodgrass had a golden chance to win it for West Ham late on but he could only turn Pablo Fornals' low cross against the post.

Watford's search for a first Premier League win of the season goes on after they were held to a goalless draw by Bournemouth.

Gerard Deulofeu and Steve Cook hit the woodwork for their respective sides while Hornets midfielder Abdoulaye Doucoure blazed over from 12 yards with the pick of the chances.

Saturday's late game sees Burnley host Chelsea at Turf Moor.

There are four games on Sunday, starting with Newcastle hosting Wolves (14:00 GMT).

Elsewhere, Liverpool will look to extend their lead at the top of the Premier League with victory over Tottenham, Arsenal welcome Crystal Palace and Manchester United travel to Norwich (all 16:30 GMT).