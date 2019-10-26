Lecce 1-1 Juventus: Juve miss chance to extend Serie A lead

After going six games without a goal to start the season, Paulo Dybala has now scored four in four matches

Serie A leaders Juventus dropped points for the first time since September after drawing 1-1 at Lecce.

Paulo Dybala put Maurizio Sarri's ahead from the penalty spot early in the second half after Miralem Pjanic had been fouled just inside the area.

Marco Mancosu levelled for Lecce six minutes later with a spot-kick of his own after Matthijs de Ligt's handball.

The draw means Inter Milan can overtake Juventus at the top of the table with a win over Parma on Saturday evening.

It is only the second time this season that the Turin club had failed to win a Serie A match - they were held to a 0-0 draw by Fiorentina in September

With Cristiano Ronaldo rested, former Chelsea striker Gonzalo Higuain led the line alongside fellow Argentine Dybala.

Higuain thought he had put Juve ahead early on when he converted Alex Sandro's drilled cross, but the goal was ruled out for offside following a VAR check.

The 31-year-old, making his 200th Serie A appearance and 100th outing for Juventus, then drilled wide from Dybala's searching pass.

After either side had converted penalties at the start of the second period, Fede Bernardeschi should have restored Juventus' lead when he was sent clean through on goal, but he could only hit the post.

In a frantic finale, Higuain drew a smart stop from Lecce goalkeeper Gabriel as Juventus pushed in vain for a late winner.

Lecce celebrated the draw at the final whistle, with the point moving them up one place to 16th in the table.