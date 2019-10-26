Scottish Gossip: Celtic, Rangers, Aberdeen, Hearts

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Tom Rogic has no way back as Celtic's number 10 because Ryan Christie is too good, says the club's former striker Chris Sutton, who is also tipping goalkeeper Fraser Forster for an England recall. (Daily Record)

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard says his old England colleague David Beckham would have been proud of the cross Borna Barisic provided for Alfredo Morelos' equaliser at Porto. (Herald)

Steven Gerrard's clever rotation strategy is putting "fire" into the Rangers dressing room, says former Ibrox skipper Barry Ferguson. (Daily Record)

Aberdeen full-back Greg Leigh can't wait to go into battle with Celtic captain Scott Brown - after playing just 90 minutes as a midfielder in last weekend's win at Motherwell. (Sun)

Aberdeen announce that one of the pitches at their new training centre Cormack Park will be named after legendary captain Willie Miller. (Evening Express)

Hearts supporters have now pledged more than £9m to their club through the Foundation of Hearts, which was set up in 2013. (Edinburgh Evening News)

Ross County striker Brian Graham is aiming to turn an expectant Hibs support against their own players as he returns to his former club today. (Press & Journal)

Simone Inzaghi is fighting to save his job as Lazio boss after Thursday's loss at Celtic, with former Rangers midfielder Rino Gattuso lined up to replace him. (Sun)

Rangers have confirmed the double signing of teenage midfielders Krystof Hampl, 16, and Julian Anderson, 17, from the Czech Republic and USA respectively. (Sun)