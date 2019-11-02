Scottish League One
Stranraer15:00Clyde
Venue: Stair Park

Stranraer v Clyde

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Raith Rovers1163225151021
2East Fife115602011921
3Falkirk115422051519
4Airdrieonians115241515017
5Dumbarton115241517-217
6Clyde114431716116
7Montrose114161620-413
8Forfar11317916-710
9Peterhead112361121-109
10Stranraer111461224-127
View full Scottish League One table

Top Stories

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you