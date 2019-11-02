Scottish Championship
Inverness CT15:00Dundee Utd
Venue: Caledonian Stadium, Inverness

Inverness Caledonian Thistle v Dundee United

Follow live radio & text coverage here from 14:00 GMT

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Dundee Utd1180325121324
2Ayr117042315821
3Dundee126331816221
4Inverness CT116231912720
5Arbroath11425913-414
6Dunfermline113441313013
7Queen of Sth113441010013
8Morton124171627-1113
9Alloa112451120-910
10Partick Thistle112271420-68
View full Scottish Championship table

