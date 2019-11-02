National League
Solihull Moors15:00Dag & Red
Venue: SportNation.bet Stadium

Solihull Moors v Dagenham & Redbridge

Match details to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Bromley19106334231136
2Halifax1911262721635
3Yeovil18111631201134
4Harrogate199552520532
5Barrow1810173324931
6Torquay199463428631
7Notts County1986530181230
8Woking197752725228
9Solihull Moors188372619727
10Dag & Red187652121027
11Dover188372425-127
12Hartlepool187562524126
13Boreham Wood197482622425
14Maidenhead United197482320325
15Barnet196762525025
16Eastleigh196762124-325
17Stockport187472027-725
18Chesterfield185672328-521
19Fylde185582333-1020
20Aldershot1954101724-719
21Sutton United183781824-616
22Wrexham193792129-816
23Ebbsfleet1944112636-1016
24Chorley1911081333-2013
