Premier League
Watford17:30Chelsea
Venue: Vicarage Road

Watford v Chelsea

Watford's Isaac Success
Watford forward Isaac Success is available again and could feature for the first time since August

TEAM NEWS

Forward Isaac Success is available again but Watford still have a host of injury absentees for Saturday's visit of Chelsea.

Captain Troy Deeney is ruled out, along with the likes of Etienne Capoue, Danny Welbeck and Tom Cleverley.

Chelsea midfielder N'Golo Kante is set to return to training but the visit of Watford might come too soon.

Manager Frank Lampard could revert to the side that beat Burnley, having made six changes in the EFL Cup.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

@SimonBrotherton: Watford are still winless in the league, but at least it looks like they've tightened things up at the back lately.

A defence that leaked 20 goals in the first seven league games of the season has now only conceded one in the last three.

They'll need to show stubborn resolve in this one too against the Premier League's highest scorers on the road.

Wednesday's EFL Cup defeat by Manchester United at Stamford Bridge ended a seven-match winning run for Chelsea, who are aiming for a fifth straight away win in the Premier League this weekend.

VIEW FROM THE DUGOUT

Head coach Quique Sanchez Flores on Watford's injury issues: "We need to talk about the solutions. The players who are not really ready right now, they're not the solutions.

"I love Troy Deeney, all of you know how is my relationship with Deeney, he helps the team when he's on the pitch, but right now he's not here, so it's not a solution for me."

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

I am sure Watford will get their first win of the season soon, but I very much doubt they will get it this weekend.

Prediction: 1-2

Lawro's full predictions v Tommy O'Dell from rock band DMA

Chelsea's Tammy Abraham

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

  • Watford have only won two of the 12 Premier League meetings, and two of the last 21 encounters in all competitions (D5, L14).
  • The 12 Premier League meetings have featured 40 goals.

Watford

  • Watford could fail to win their first 11 games of a league campaign for the first time.
  • They are already the first team to fail to win any of their opening 10 games to a Premier League season on two occasions, having previously done so in 2006-07.
  • They are winless in nine Premier League home matches, drawing four and losing five.
  • Watford have only scored one goal in their past five games in all competitions.
  • Gerard Deulofeu's 24 shots without scoring this season is a Premier League-high.

Chelsea

  • Chelsea are currently on a club top-flight record of four consecutive away wins while scoring three or more goals in each.
  • They could equal the club record of seven successive away victories in all competitions.
  • There have been 27 goals in Chelsea's five Premier League away matches this season.
  • Tammy Abraham has scored a Premier League-high six away goals this season, more than any Blues player managed last season.
  • Michy Batshuayi has scored in all four of his competitive appearances against Watford.

Find out more

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Liverpool109102381528
2Man City107123292322
3Leicester106222581720
4Chelsea106222316720
5Arsenal104421514116
6Crystal Palace104331012-215
7Man Utd103431310313
8Sheff Utd1034398113
9Bournemouth103431313013
10West Ham103431214-213
11Tottenham103341615112
12Wolves102621313012
13Burnley103341415-112
14Brighton103341214-212
15Aston Villa103251516-111
16Everton103161016-610
17Newcastle10235615-99
18Southampton10226925-168
19Norwich102171124-137
20Watford10055521-165
View full Premier League table

Top Stories

Also in Sport

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you